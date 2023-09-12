Ascension hospital's parking garage partially collapses

A parking garage at Jacksonville, Fla.-based Ascension St. Vincent Riverside Hospital partially collapsed Sept. 12, spurring an evacuation of a nearby medical building, WJXT reported.

No injuries have been reported from the collapse. Witnesses told CBS affiliate WJAX-TV that the third floor of the parking garage partially collapsed around 12:10 p.m. EDT.

"Earlier today, the third level of the Chartrand building parking garage at Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside collapsed onto the second level," a spokesperson told WJAX. "We are working closely with authorities to investigate the scene and will share more information as it becomes available."

The hospital's emergency department remains open, though the main entrance was closed after the collapse. Patients seeking emergency care can access the ED through the hospital campus's Dillon building.



Editor's note: This is a developing story. Becker's has reached out to Ascension for comment and will update the article as more information becomes available.