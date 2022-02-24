7 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Seven hospital construction projects have been announced, advanced or completed in the last week, as reported by Becker's.

1. Norton Healthcare to open $70M hospital in underserved community

Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare is investing $70 million to build a hospital in West Louisville, the area's first in over 100 years.

2. Arkansas hospital breaks ground on $163M expansion

Officials broke ground on a $162.5 million emergency department and intensive care unit expansion at Mercy Hospital Fort Smith (Ark.) on Feb. 22.

3. Atrium Health opens $150M hospital

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health Union West opened to the public Feb. 23 and includes 40 licensed beds and a 24/7 emergency department.

4. Georgia hospital to spend $125M on expansion

5. Deborah Heart and Lung Center breaks ground on $108M expansion

Browns Mills, N.J.-based Deborah Heart and Lung Center held a ceremonial groundbreaking Feb. 21 on its $108 million expansion and renovation, which coincides with the hospital's 100th anniversary.

6. Essentia Health to add 32 ICU beds to new $915M hospital

Citing a changed healthcare landscape, Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health will add 32 intensive care unit beds to its Vision Northland hospital project.

7. $600M Michigan hospital to open in March

McLaren Greater Lansing (Mich.) will open its $600 million, 750,000-square-foot hospital March 6, the Lansing State Journal reported Feb. 18.