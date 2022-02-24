7 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

- Small
Seven hospital construction projects have been announced, advanced or completed in the last week, as reported by Becker's.
1. Norton Healthcare to open $70M hospital in underserved community
Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare is investing $70 million to build a hospital in West Louisville, the area's first in over 100 years.
2. Arkansas hospital breaks ground on $163M expansion
Officials broke ground on a $162.5 million emergency department and intensive care unit expansion at Mercy Hospital Fort Smith (Ark.) on Feb. 22.
3. Atrium Health opens $150M hospital
Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health Union West opened to the public Feb. 23 and includes 40 licensed beds and a 24/7 emergency department.
4. Georgia hospital to spend $125M on expansion
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic will invest $785 million to build a hospital in Wisconsin and expand hospitals in Minnesota and Florida.
5. Deborah Heart and Lung Center breaks ground on $108M expansion
Browns Mills, N.J.-based Deborah Heart and Lung Center held a ceremonial groundbreaking Feb. 21 on its $108 million expansion and renovation, which coincides with the hospital's 100th anniversary.
6. Essentia Health to add 32 ICU beds to new $915M hospital
Citing a changed healthcare landscape, Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health will add 32 intensive care unit beds to its Vision Northland hospital project.
7. $600M Michigan hospital to open in March
McLaren Greater Lansing (Mich.) will open its $600 million, 750,000-square-foot hospital March 6, the Lansing State Journal reported Feb. 18.