Georgia hospital to spend $125M on expansion

Marissa Plescia (Twitter) - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Valdosta-based South Georgia Medical Center is planning a $125 million expansion, which includes a tower dedicated to the care of women and infants.

Two floors of the tower will be used for births and infant and pediatric care, a Feb. 22 news release from the medical center said. There will also be an expansion to the neonatal intensive care unit.

Additionally, there will be a new emergency department that expands treatment areas from 45 to 56, according to the release.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles