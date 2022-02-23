Arkansas hospital breaks ground on $163M expansion

Officials broke ground on a $162.5 million emergency department and intensive care unit expansion at Mercy Hospital Fort Smith (Ark.) on Feb. 22.

The expansion increases the emergency department rooms from 29 to 50, allowing for an additional 25,000 patient visits a year, according to a Feb. 22 news release. It also has a secure, five-room area for behavioral health patients.

Additionally, it increases the intensive care unit capacity from 38 to 64 beds, more than doubling the number of rooms capable of supporting ventilators.

The project also adds 140 parking spaces, a 22-bed observation unit and a helipad relocation.