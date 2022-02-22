Deborah Heart and Lung Center breaks ground on $108M expansion

Browns Mills, N.J.-based Deborah Heart and Lung Center held a ceremonial groundbreaking Feb. 21 on its $108 million expansion and renovation, which coincides with the hospital's 100th anniversary.

The project — which will add three stories to the facility — brings the total bed count to 95, expands the space to a total of 36 private patient rooms and renovates three patient care units, according to the Deborah news release shared with Becker's.

It also includes an enhancement to the facility's cardiac catheterization labs, a new pharmacy clean room and new robotic technology in the electrophysiology labs.

"We are excited to begin this new construction," Joseph Chirichella, Deborah president and CEO, said in the news release. "Building towards the future has always been a Deborah underpinning, and with our 100th anniversary this year, it is fitting that we are embarking on a bold new chapter in the hospital's future."

The project is financed by an $88 million low-interest loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, $10 million from Greater Commercial Lending and a fundraising campaign by the hospital.