7 hospital construction projects worth $600M or more

Seven hospital construction projects with price tags of $600 million or more have been announced or have advanced in the last few weeks.

1. $600M Michigan hospital to open in March

McLaren Greater Lansing (Mich.) will open its $600 million, 750,000-square-foot hospital March 6, the Lansing State Journal reported Feb. 18.

2. St. David's HealthCare to build 3 new hospitals in nearly $1B expansion

Austin, Texas-based St. David's HealthCare will build two new acute care hospitals and a behavioral health hospital and expand services at others through a $953 million investment.

3. $1.7B upgrade of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center gets key approval

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 8 approved a $1.7 billion capital project for Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in West Carson, Calif.

4. UChicago to build freestanding $633M cancer center, city's first

The University of Chicago Medicine is planning a $633 million freestanding clinical cancer center, which will be the city's first and will span 500,000 square feet on its campus on the South Side.

5. $3.8B UC Davis hospital gets green light despite concerns

Expansion plans for Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Medical Center have been approved by a committee of the University of California Board of Regents after the university agreed to include support for underserved populations in the community, Sacramento Business Journal reported Jan. 30.

6. 10 years in the making, controversial $700M Chicago hospital approved

Chicago-based St. Anthony Hospital received approval from the City Council to move to a new location on the city's South Side, despite concerns from residents that it will gentrify the community and raise prices, Block Club Chicago reported Jan. 26.

7. Cleveland Clinic investing $1.3B in capital projects

Cleveland Clinic is investing $1.3 billion in capital projects in 2022, CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, MD, said in an annual State of Clinic address Jan. 26.