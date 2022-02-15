St. David's HealthCare to build 3 new hospitals in nearly $1B expansion

Austin, Texas-based St. David's HealthCare will build two new acute care hospitals and a behavioral health hospital and expand services at others through a $953 million investment.

The investment will be paid for by St. David's operations and will not take on any debt, the health system said in a news release shared with Becker's.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic certainly compounded the challenges our region is facing, there was already a need for more physical capacity in our existing hospitals to care for patients, as well as additional services in our community, including behavioral health services," said David Huffstutler, president and CEO of St. David's. "And, as the population growth in Central Texas continues to expand into outlying areas, this has created the need for us to establish additional sites of care in those areas."

The plans include: