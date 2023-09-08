$650M project to triple New York hospital's ER size

Officials have broken ground on a $650 million expansion project at Rochester, N.Y.-based Strong Memorial Hospital, according to a Sept. 8 Rochester First report.

The project will triple the size of the hospital's emergency department, providing more than 650,000 square feet of capacity, the report said. There will also be a new nine-story inpatient bed tower as part of the expansion project as well as 200 new examination and observation stations.

Demolition of the existing site began earlier this year, with the new construction expected to be complete in 2027.

Strong Memorial has 886 beds and forms part of a six-hospital system run by the University of Rochester Medical Center. The system employs more than 26,000 people.