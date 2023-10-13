2 Florida systems partner on freestanding ED

Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare System have joined forces to build a freestanding emergency department in Sunrise, Fla.

The systems broke ground on the project Oct. 12, according to a news release shared with Becker's. It is expected to be completed in early 2025.

Broward, based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will provide adult emergency care at the facility, while Memorial, based in Hollywood, Fla., will provide pediatric emergency care through its Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

The ED is expected to see 15,000 patients per year and have a $10.8 million economic impact on the community through job creation.