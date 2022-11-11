$140M VA hospital coming to Oklahoma

The Eastern Oklahoma Veterans Affairs Health Care System plans to open a $140 million, 58-bed hospital in Tulsa in 2025, The Journal Record reported Nov. 10.

Construction is set to begin in February. The hospital is expected to expand access to care and specialty services for veterans in the state.

Nuclear medicine and surgical services will be provided at the hospital, which will feature a 34-bed medical and surgery ward and possibly robotic surgery.

The hospital is part of an expansion of services at the Oklahoma State University Medical Center campus, according to The Journal Record. The VA will take ownership of the building once construction is finished.

Because the facility will be on the OSUMC campus, there are several opportunities for collaboration, such as joint physician appointments and increased medical residencies and shared services, according to the report.

Oklahoma currently has 26 VA hospitals or clinics throughout the state.