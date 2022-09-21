13 recent hospital upgrades, expansions

The following 13 hospitals or health systems have announced expansions since Sept. 14:
- North Bergen, N.J.-based Palisades Medical Center will expand its emergency room in a $35 million project.
- Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health will double the size of its medical facilities for a freestanding hybrid emergency department and urgent care center.
- Emory Johns Creek (Ga.) Hospital received zoning approval for a 20-year expansion.
- Harrisonville, Mo.-based Cass Regional Medical Center has completed the first phase in its expansion project to build a new cancer and rheumatology center.
- Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital will construct a $100 million behavioral health center on its campus.
- Renton, Wash.-based Providence health system is planning a $712 million expansion in Southern California.
- Cooper University Healthcare will add a $2 billion expansion to its Camden, N.J., campus.
- Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health will upgrade its hospital's fifth floor in a $4.8 million project.
- Goodyear, Ariz.-based Abrazo West Campus hospital will construct a new cardiovascular operating room.
- La Grande, Ore.-based Grande Ronde Hospital has begun construction of its new facility.
- Knoxville (Iowa) Hospitals and Clinics is planning a $21 million expansion.
- Lewisville, Texas-based Horizon Health will expand its mental health treatment site in Amherst, N.Y.
- St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Bayfront Health hospital will partner with Tampa, Fla.-based Women's Care to build a new women's health center on its campus.