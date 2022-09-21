13 recent hospital upgrades, expansions

The following 13 hospitals or health systems have announced expansions since Sept. 14: 

  1. North Bergen, N.J.-based Palisades Medical Center will expand its emergency room in a $35 million project.

  2. Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health will double the size of its medical facilities for a freestanding hybrid emergency department and urgent care center.

  3. Emory Johns Creek (Ga.) Hospital received zoning approval for a 20-year expansion.

  4. Harrisonville, Mo.-based Cass Regional Medical Center has completed the first phase in its expansion project to build a new cancer and rheumatology center.

  5. Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital will construct a $100 million behavioral health center on its campus. 

  6. Renton, Wash.-based Providence health system is planning a $712 million expansion in Southern California. 

  7. Cooper University Healthcare will add a $2 billion expansion to its Camden, N.J., campus. 

  8. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health will upgrade its hospital's fifth floor in a $4.8 million project. 

  9. Goodyear, Ariz.-based Abrazo West Campus hospital will construct a new cardiovascular operating room.

  10. La Grande, Ore.-based Grande Ronde Hospital has begun construction of its new facility. 

  11. Knoxville (Iowa) Hospitals and Clinics is planning a $21 million expansion. 

  12. Lewisville, Texas-based Horizon Health will expand its mental health treatment site in Amherst, N.Y.

  13. St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Bayfront Health hospital will partner with Tampa, Fla.-based Women's Care to build a new women's health center on its campus. 

