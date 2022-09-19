Dayton Children's Hospital plans $100M expansion

Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital plans to construct a $100 million behavioral health center on its campus, Dayton Daily News reported Sept. 19.

The new facility will be roughly 110,000 square feet and have three stories. It will include twice as many beds as the hospital's current behavioral health inpatient unit, which has two dozen beds.

The expansion will also enlarge the assessment center for crisis services and leave space for future expansions.

Construction is slated to begin in 2023 and wrap in 2025.