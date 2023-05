Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health has put up for sale a 110-acre site that it had previously planned as a $1 billion hospital location, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported May 14.

The South New Jersey location was also planned for sale to an industrial developer, but that deal fell through.

Virtua Health employs about 14,000 people and operates approximately 300 sites of care, including five hospitals and seven emergency departments, according to its website.