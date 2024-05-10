$100M Texas children's hospital opens

Corpus Christi, Texas-based Driscoll Children’s has opened its $100 million Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg, Texas.

The eight-story facility is the Rio Grande Valley's first designated freestanding children's hospital, according to a May 8 Driscoll news release. The region is home to more than 500,000 children.

The hospital has 119 pediatric beds and more than 700 employees, according to the release. Services and treatment offered at the hospital include acute inpatient and outpatient surgery with pediatric anesthesiologists; emergency services including a Level III Pediatric Trauma Center and a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit; imaging and laboratory services.