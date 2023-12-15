Texas hospitals, nurses unveil workplace violence toolkit

Hospitals and nurses in Texas have developed a toolkit to help facilities comply with two new state laws designed to better protect healthcare employees from workplace violence.

Under the new laws, Texas is requiring hospitals to create a workplace violence prevention committee, plan and policy by Sep. 1, 2024. The state has also made it a third-degree felony to assault a hospital employee.

The Texas Hospital Association and Texas Nurses Association collaborated on the toolkit, which explains how hospitals can ensure compliance with the laws. The resource includes information about accreditation, overtime and the essential elements of required nurse staffing plans, according to a Dec. 13 news release.

View the toolkit here.





