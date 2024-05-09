Sutter Health, SF State partner to expand student clinical placement

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health has partnered with San Francisco State University to expand clinical placement opportunities for nursing students.

The partnership allows Sutter Health's San Francisco-based California Pacific Medical Center to provide SF State's Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program with eight clinical placement slots, allowing for 25% more students from the university to be enrolled in the program, according to a May 8 Sutter Health news release.

"The urgent need to expand the nursing workforce is undeniable, especially in the face of a rapidly aging population," Christina Oh, president of Sutter's Greater San Francisco Market, said in the release. "Immediate actions such as commitments from health care facilities and educational institutions, to recruit, train and retain more nurses is vital for patient well-being and helping ensure the long-term sustainability of health care systems."

The inaugural eight SF State students part of the partnership program are set to graduate next spring, and are currently going through fundamentals training at Sutter's CPMC Mission Bernal Campus in San Francisco.

Over the next year, the eight students will rotate through multiple hospital units like pediatrics and obstetrics, medical-surgical, and behavioral health and psychiatric. Following graduation and the passing of their national nurse exam, the students then can apply for full-time positions at CPMC or other hospitals and healthcare facilities.

The nonprofit health system comprises more than 16,200 nurses and partners with over 80 nursing programs at its 22 hospitals, according to the release.