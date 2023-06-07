Remote workers' nonwork habits aren't that different from those in the office

Managers are skeptical of workers' habits when they don't have the oversight of an office. A recent survey has quantified just how much workers engage in nonwork activities both in and out of the workplace.

The report comes from WFH Research, a project out of Stanford (Calif.) University, the University of Chicago, Cambridge-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México in Mexico City. Researchers analyze data from the Survey of Working Arrangements and Attitudes, a monthly survey of 2,500 to 10,000 U.S. residents between ages 20 and 64 who earned more than $10,000 the year prior.

In many cases, what workers do with their free time on work-from-home days does not drastically differ from in-office habits; for example, more workers report playing computer or phone games from the office than at home.

This table breaks down what workers do during the workday — often on mandated meal breaks — when on-premises and remotely.



