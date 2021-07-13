Piedmont Healthcare to mandate vaccine

Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare is requiring leaders, physicians, providers and new employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with plans to eventually extend the mandate to all its more than 23,000 workers.

Piedmont leaders, including managers, as well as physicians, providers and new employees, are required to be fully vaccinated, as of Sept. 1, "with a few rare exceptions," according to a statement shared with Becker's July 12.

"This is in keeping with our policy of requiring proof of vaccination or titers confirming immunity to Measles, Mumps, Rubella and Varicella for new employees and in requiring the annual flu vaccine for all current employees," the health system said. "The rest of our Piedmont family will be required to be fully vaccinated in the near future."

Piedmont, an 11-hospital health system, is among the latest organizations to announce a vaccine mandate. Read more about other hospital and health system mandates here.