Hospitals, health systems mandating vaccines for workers

The number of hospitals and health systems requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees continues to grow amid efforts to end the pandemic.

Here are the healthcare organizations that have announced mandates:

Editor's Note: This webpage will continue to be updated. The list is in chronological order based on when the mandate was announced or reported on.

Houston Methodist rolled out its mandatory vaccination policy March 31, with April 15 as the deadline for managers to receive at least one dose or get an exemption. All employees had a deadline of midnight June 7 to get the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the health system's mandate. The count as of June 8: Nearly 100 percent compliance with 24,947 workers being fully vaccinated.

Benefis Health System in Great Falls, Mont., said it made the vaccine mandatory for about 250 employees working in senior services. Employees who are not exempt are required to get their second doses by July 1.

University of Pennsylvania Health System in Philadelphia is making the vaccine mandatory for all employees and clinical staff by no later than Sept. 1. New hires must provide proof of at least one dose two weeks before beginning work.

RWJBarnabas Health in West Orange, N.J., is requiring supervisors and employees ranked above them to be vaccinated no later than June 30 and said it plans to extend the mandate to all employees.

University of Louisville (Ky.) Health is requiring team members and providers, including residents, fellows and rotating students, to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 1.

Indiana University Health in Indianapolis is requiring employees to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 1.

Maryland hospitals and health systems signed a statewide consensus statement to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for their workers. Each organization will set their own vaccination deadline.

Hospitals in Washington, D.C., signed a districtwide consensus statement to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for their workers. Each of the 14 hospitals will set their own vaccination deadline.

Community Health Network in Indianapolis is requiring employees to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 15 unless they receive exemptions for religious or medical reasons. The requirement applies to vendors, contractors and volunteers who work at Community's hospitals and care sites.

NewYork-Presbyterian in New York City said all employees, physicians, students, clinical rotators, volunteers and vendors must have received their first dose no later than Sept. 1, and, for two-dose vaccines, workers must complete the vaccination process on the prescribed timeline. Newly hired employees also must follow a vaccination or exemption process.

University of California Health will require COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccinations will be mandatory for faculty, staff, academic appointees and students accessing University of California campuses this fall.

San Francisco will require personnel in high-risk settings such as skilled nursing facilities, acute care hospitals, homeless shelters and jails to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement takes effect once one of the vaccines being distributed in the U.S. receives full FDA approval.

BJC HealthCare in St. Louis will require employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning in the fall. Employees and those who work in BJC facilities must comply with the mandate by Sept. 15 or receive a medical or religious exception.