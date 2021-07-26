Mayo Clinic requires staff to get vaccinated or face 'declination process'

Listen
Mayo Clinic is requiring all of its staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo a refusal process, according to a July 21 report by Bring Me the News.
Four details:
- The Rochester, Minn.-based health system said July 26 that all staff must be fully vaccinated by Sept. 17.
- Those who do not meet the deadline will be able to keep their jobs. However, they will be required to complete education modules, wear face masks and maintain social distancing while on campus.
- The mandate will affect the health system's staff regardless of location.
- "Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is the single most important thing all of us can do to protect our patients, visitors, colleagues and communities," Gianrico Farrugia, MD, president and CEO of Mayo Clinic, said in a statement.