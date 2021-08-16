CareFirst BCBS mandates vaccines for employees

Morgan Haefner - 
CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield is requiring its employees, board directors and guests to get vaccinated for COVID-19, the healthcare company said Aug. 16. 

Employees without a medical or religious exemption have until Nov. 1 to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. The requirement includes remote workers as well as contingent workers who enter CareFirst facilities. 

Brian Pieninck, president and CEO of CareFirst, said, "Requiring COVID-19 vaccinations reinforces what CareFirst stands for as a champion of health and our role in protecting the communities we serve, those we employ and their families."

