CommonSpirit Health mandates COVID-19 vaccination for employees in 21 states

CommonSpirit Health is requiring full COVID-19 vaccination for its 150,000 employees, the Chicago-based health system said Aug. 12.

The requirement applies to employees at CommonSpirit's 140 hospitals and more than 1,000 care sites and facilities in 21 states. It includes physicians, advanced practice providers, volunteers and others caring for patients at health system facilities.

"As healthcare providers, we have a responsibility to help end this pandemic and protect our patients, our colleagues and those in our communities — including the most vulnerable among us," Lloyd H. Dean, CEO of CommonSpirit, said in a news release. "An abundance of evidence shows that the vaccines are safe and highly effective. Throughout the pandemic we have made data-driven decisions that will help us best fulfill our healing mission, and requiring vaccination is critical to maintaining a safe care environment."

The compliance deadline for the vaccination requirement is Nov. 1, although the implementation date will vary by region in accordance with local and state regulations. Employees who are not in compliance and do not obtain a medical or religious exemption risk losing their jobs.