Open jobs at U.S. News honor roll health systems, by the numbers

Hospitals and health systems continue to grapple with staffing challenges, including shortages. Below are the number of job openings at hospitals and health systems that were named to U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals Honor Roll.

Note: Some of the numbers are across the system rather than for the individual hospitals on the list. Numbers were provided by the organizations.

Stanford Health Care (includes Stanford Hospital) (Palo Alto, Calif.)

Open jobs: 614

Number of employees: 17,000

Percentage of openings: 3.6 percent

Mayo Clinic (locations across U.S., not only in Rochester, Minn.)

Open jobs: 2,474

Number of employees: 76,000



Percentage of openings: 3.3 percent

Houston Methodist (includes Houston Methodist Hospital)

Open jobs: Approximately 3,700

Number of employees: Approximately 30,000

Percentage of openings: Approximately 12.3 percent

Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.) (includes Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital)

Open jobs: 8,186

Number of employees: 82,734

Percentage of openings: 9.9 percent

UCSF Health West Bay (San Francisco)

Open jobs: About 700

Number of employees: About 14,000

Percentage of openings: About 5 percent

BJC HealthCare (St. Louis) (includes Barnes-Jewish Hospital)

Open jobs: 3,748

Number of employees: 30,500

Percentage of openings: 12.3 percent







