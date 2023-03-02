Open jobs at U.S. News honor roll health systems, by the numbers

Hospitals and health systems continue to grapple with staffing challenges, including shortages. Below are the number of job openings at hospitals and health systems that were named to U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals Honor Roll.
Note: Some of the numbers are across the system rather than for the individual hospitals on the list. Numbers were provided by the organizations.
Stanford Health Care (includes Stanford Hospital) (Palo Alto, Calif.)
Open jobs: 614
Number of employees: 17,000
Percentage of openings: 3.6 percent
Mayo Clinic (locations across U.S., not only in Rochester, Minn.)
Open jobs: 2,474
Number of employees: 76,000
Percentage of openings: 3.3 percent
Houston Methodist (includes Houston Methodist Hospital)
Open jobs: Approximately 3,700
Number of employees: Approximately 30,000
Percentage of openings: Approximately 12.3 percent
Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.) (includes Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital)
Open jobs: 8,186
Number of employees: 82,734
Percentage of openings: 9.9 percent
UCSF Health West Bay (San Francisco)
Open jobs: About 700
Number of employees: About 14,000
Percentage of openings: About 5 percent
BJC HealthCare (St. Louis) (includes Barnes-Jewish Hospital)
Open jobs: 3,748
Number of employees: 30,500
Percentage of openings: 12.3 percent