Kaiser worker dies by suicide at hospital

An employee took their own life April 27 at the Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara (Calif.) Medical Center, the hospital's physician-in-chief confirmed.

"Our hearts go out to the family, friends and co-workers affected by this terrible loss," Rakesh Chaudhary, MD, said in a statement shared with Becker's.

"Our teams are on site providing emotional support and resources for staff. We are grateful to our employees and physicians who responded immediately and for the compassionate outpouring of support our Santa Clara team is receiving from colleagues at Kaiser Permanente and other healthcare systems. The Santa Clara Medical Center remains open and ready to care for our patients."

Dr. Chaudhary also said Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center is cooperating with Santa Clara authorities in their investigation of the worker's death.

"Out of respect for the privacy of our colleague and their family, we cannot provide any additional details," he said.

The worker's death in Santa Clara comes after President Joe Biden in March signed the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act, a law that will provide federal funding to address behavioral health and well-being among healthcare workers. The law is named for Lorna Breen, MD, a New York City emergency physician who died by suicide April 26, 2020, toward the beginning of the pandemic.