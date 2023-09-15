How the economy is influencing Gen Z's career path

Members of Generation Z are choosing to enter various fields, including healthcare, and they have different expectations and perspectives than their predecessors. These perspectives include a distinct approach to career growth and ditching the so-called American dream, Fortune reported Sept. 14.

"Historically, we were told, 'For 20 years you learn, for 30 years you lead, and maybe for 20 years, if you're lucky, if you live this false American dream, then you get to live,'" Ziad Ahmed, founder and CEO of JUV Consulting, a Gen Z consulting firm, said at the Fortune Impact Initiative conference Sept. 13, according to the publication. "Gen Z is taking the microphone back and saying, 'Hell no. I want to learn, I want to lead, and I want to live simultaneously. And you'll be damned if you tell me otherwise.'"

The Fortune article points to various reasons for the new approach. These include financial factors such as accumulating debt and feeling less confident about being able to retire.

Additionally, more Gen Zers were living paycheck to paycheck as of March. And a number of Gen Zers have shown a keen interest in their companies' social impact.

With all of this in mind, "understanding Gen Z as the up-and-coming, entry-level positions at these companies is really valuable," Ellen Weinreb, a managing director at Weinreb Group Sustainability Recruiting, said at the Fortune Impact Initiative conference, according to the publication.

