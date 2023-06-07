How 14,000 Gen Zers feel about work, employers

Since 2019, employers have made progress in winning over the workforce's youngest members. But there is a long way to go before members of Generation Z are fully satisfied with their companies' flexibility and social impact, according to a recent survey.

More than 14,400 Gen Zers and 8,300 millennials across 44 countries connected with business management consultant Deloitte for its 2023 Gen Z and Millennial Survey.

Key findings: