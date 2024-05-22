High-paying remote jobs are dwindling: Data

Nearly no hybrid or remote job vacancies exist for the highest wage earners, according to one new report.

The finding, released May 20, is from career site Ladders, which examined more than half a million jobs posted over the past year. A total of 165,000 of the jobs examined were healthcare positions.

About 4% of $250,000 jobs are now available as fully remote and fewer than 1% are available as hybrid, according to the report. That's compared to about 10% and about 6%, respectively, one year ago.

"Given the inflationary pressures on wages, this information impacts more people than you might think," John Mullinix, Ladders director of growth marketing who led the research, said in the report. "You could even say that thanks to inflation wreaking havoc on family budgets, $200,000 is the new $100,000 when it comes to careers."





