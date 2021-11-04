Healthcare facilities must vaccinate staff by Jan. 4, CMS says

CMS on Nov. 4 issued an emergency regulation that requires COVID-19 vaccination for all eligible staff at healthcare facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs.

The requirements cover more than 17 million healthcare workers nationwide, including about 76,000 providers.

To comply with this regulation, healthcare facilities must establish a policy ensuring staff have received at least one vaccine dose prior to providing any treatment or other services by Dec. 5. Staff must be fully vaccinated with either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna's shot, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's by Jan. 4.

The emergency regulation also requires healthcare facilities to implement a similar process for permitting exemptions based on recognized medical conditions and religious beliefs.

CMS said it will ensure compliance with these regulations through its established survey and enforcement processes.

