Cone Health CEO says she's willing to risk losing employees over vaccination mandate

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health announced its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for employees July 22. Now, CEO Mary Jo Cagle, MD, is reiterating her support of the decision.

She said the health system does not anticipate losing many employees, but she is willing to risk losing some to protect people, according to WFMY.

"We don't want to lose a staff member, and we don't want to give this infection to anyone who comes to us for care," she told the news station.

Cone Health vaccination mandate will apply to employees, medical and dental staff, professional students and volunteers, effective July 30. The deadline for compliance is Oct. 1.

Meanwhile, Dr. Cagle said her organization will educate employees about the vaccines and answer their questions.

She told WFMY: "They ultimately won't have a job here if they don't get vaccinated, and it's not for medical or religious reasons, and we don't want to take that step. We want to help them come to a decision to get vaccinated."

Cone Health is among the dozens of U.S. hospitals and health systems that have announced mandates. Some of the mandates have sparked protests, including in Michigan and New York City. Employees at several organizations have also faced disciplinary action for noncompliance.