CommonSpirit turns cafeterias into grocery stores for physicians

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health is transforming its hospital cafeterias into makeshift grocery stores for physicians and other front-line employees.

The repurposed cafeterias sell staple foods and other household goods that may be in short supply at retail stores, including milk, eggs, disinfectant wipes and toilet paper. Each hospital can place customized orders based on their specific employees' needs.

The stores are open during normal cafe hours, allowing employees to shop right after they are done with a shift. The goal is to help save employees' time and limit their need for public exposure at grocery stores.

CommonSpirit launched the initiative at its hospitals in Arizona and the Pacific Northwest, but plans to expand it to other affiliated hospitals nationwide.

More articles on workforce:

1,500 symptomatic Beaumont Health workers staying home

Kaiser Permanente-union partnership offers pandemic-readiness training to nurses

More than 15,000 hotels agree to temporarily house healthcare workers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.