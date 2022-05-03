California hits pause on 4-day work week bill

A proposal that would define the workweek in the state of California as 32 hours for larger companies, failed to advance in the state legislature, The Wall Street Journal reported May 2.

The proposal, which would define a workweek as 32 hours for private-sector companies with more than 500 employees, failed to advance after the California State Assembly's Labor and Employment Committee declined to set it for a policy hearing.

According to Evan Low, a Democratic state assembly member who co-wrote the proposed legislation, lawmakers decided against advancing the bill, as there was not enough time to study its implications before taking the next legislative step. This decision ends the bill's chances of progressing in the current legislative session.

Mr. Low plans to hold an informational hearing with stakeholders to reevaluate the proposal and make the necessary changes in order to give it a better shot of advancing.

The proposal was set to affect 2,000 businesses in California.