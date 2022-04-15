California lawmakers propose 4-day work week

A proposal was introduced to the California State Legislature that would define the workweek in the state as 32 hours for larger companies, The Wall Street Journal reported April 15.

If passed, California, which is home to some of the world's largest tech companies and is the most populous state in the U.S., would define a workweek as 32 hours for private-sector companies with more than 500 employees.

Hourly employees who log more time would need to be paid time-and-a-half for overtime.

At the end of the week, April 22, the California State Assembly's Labor and Employment Committee is expected to decide if the bill will move forward.

If passed, the bill could affect more than 2,000 businesses.