Biden to direct $100M to boost network of volunteer health professionals

President Joe Biden plans to direct $100 million to a national network of volunteer health professionals to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations, NBC News reported March 25, citing administration officials.

The money — which comes from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package President Biden signed March 11 — will go toward the Medical Reserve Corps. The corps network comprises about 200,000 volunteers in community-based units across the U.S. and its territories, including medical and public health professionals. These professionals can deploy in public health emergencies and have been deployed during the pandemic, to roles such as running vaccination clinics and administrative support.

President Biden directed the $100 million to the corps network at the same time he announced his new goal of 200 million shots in his first 100 days in office, according to NBC News.

Administration officials told the NBC's news division they hope the $100 million strengthens the U.S. coronavirus response and permanently expands the network of volunteer health professionals.

