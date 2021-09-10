6 incentives offered by hospitals to attract workers

As hospitals and health systems grapple with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are offering incentives to attract and retain workers.

Here are six incentives organizations are offering:

1. St. Francis-Emory Healthcare in Columbus, Ga., announced it will offer sign-on bonuses up to $20,000 for select roles during a career expo Sept. 16 and 17. The health system said jobs are available at the main hospital campus, Bradley Center, River Road OB-GYN, Columbus Clinic and other locations.

2. Scripps Health in San Diego said Sept. 8 that it is offering incentive payments to individuals who accept job offers by Oct. 1 in environmental services and food and nutritional services at any of the health system's locations. The incentive payment would come in two installments — the first after 30 days of employment and the second after six months.

3. Providence announced Sept. 3 a $1,000 bonus for employees who have been with the organization for at least 90 days. Employees through the director level at the Renton, Wash.-based system will receive the bonuses in two installments — one in September and another in December.

4. Providence said it is also offering sign-on bonuses to front-line workers to rapidly fill 17,000 job openings. The system is offering referral bonuses to current employees of between $1,000 and $7,500.

5. West Virginia University Medicine in Morgantown said it is offering sign-on bonuses as high as $15,000 to nurses. The health system said the sign-on bonuses are $5,000 for a one-year work commitment, $10,000 for a two-year commitment and $15,000 for a three-year commitment. Nurses may receive a $2,500 referral payment if they refer a candidate, and the candidate is hired.

6. Monument Health in Rapid City, S.D., said it is offering experienced nurses up to $40,000 in sign-on bonuses. The bonuses are for experienced nurses in both surgical services and the intensive care unit, and contingent upon a two-year commitment. Monument Health also is offering up to $40,000 in sign-on bonuses to cardiovascular surgery techs.