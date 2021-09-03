Providence looks to rapidly fill 17,000 jobs

Providence is investing $220 million to fill open positions and give bonuses to current employees, the Renton, Wash.-based system announced Sept. 3.

The health system is giving a $1,000 bonus to every caregiver who has been with the organization for at least 90 days. The bonuses, which will be given to workers up to and including the director level, will be paid in two installments in September and December.

Providence is also making investments to rapidly fill 17,000 job openings. The system said it is offering sign-on bonuses to front-line workers with the goal of filling positions quickly and alleviating the stress and burnout many clinicians are experiencing. Current employees are eligible for referral bonuses of between $1,000 and $7,500.

"Our caregivers are the core of who we are, and we have been committed to supporting their health and well-being throughout the pandemic," Providence President and CEO Rod Hochman, MD, said in a news release. "Now, as we enter month 21 of our COVID-19 response, it's even more imperative to continue to care for and bolster those who make our mission possible."