UVA gets $5M to expand telemedicine

The Agriculture Department gave Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health over $5 million to expand telemedicine programming for rural communities, according to a July 25 report from CBS19 News.

The grant will enhance access to care for around 156,000 people living in rural areas.

The USDA's motivation behind granting the money was to provide emergency healthcare for the communities that are "the root of America's agriculture industry," Xochitl Torres Small, deputy secretary of the USDA, said in the report.