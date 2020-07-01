UAB, Montefiore Medical Center get $1M in telehealth funding from FCC, 10 others get $900,000+

The FCC approved 70 additional funding applications for the COVID-19 Telehealth Program, providing financial support for healthcare providers to boost telehealth and virtual care services.



Altogether, the agency issued $189.27 million and three institutions received $1 million. Nine additional hospitals received funding more than $900,000.



Here is a list of the organizations that received top funding for the most recent round:



1. BMS Family Health and Wellness Centers (Brooklyn, N.Y.): $1,000,000

2. Montefiore Medical Center (New York City): $1,000,000

3. University of Alabama at Birmingham: $1,000,000

4. Our Lady of the Lake Hospital (Baton Rouge, La.): $997,720

5. Barnes Jewish Hospital (St. Louis): $995,119

6. Community Health Center (Middletown, Conn.): $985,261

7. Atrius Health (Auburndale, Mass.): $985,312

8. Mercy Medical Center (Des Moines, Iowa): $945,590

9. SSM Health (St. Louis): $944,766

10. Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers (Burlington, N.J.): $937,755

11. St. John's Riverside Hospital (Yonkers, N.Y.): $923,989

12. TCC Family Health (Long Beach, Calif.): $920,019



