UAB, Montefiore Medical Center get $1M in telehealth funding from FCC, 10 others get $900,000+
The FCC approved 70 additional funding applications for the COVID-19 Telehealth Program, providing financial support for healthcare providers to boost telehealth and virtual care services.
Altogether, the agency issued $189.27 million and three institutions received $1 million. Nine additional hospitals received funding more than $900,000.
Here is a list of the organizations that received top funding for the most recent round:
1. BMS Family Health and Wellness Centers (Brooklyn, N.Y.): $1,000,000
2. Montefiore Medical Center (New York City): $1,000,000
3. University of Alabama at Birmingham: $1,000,000
4. Our Lady of the Lake Hospital (Baton Rouge, La.): $997,720
5. Barnes Jewish Hospital (St. Louis): $995,119
6. Community Health Center (Middletown, Conn.): $985,261
7. Atrius Health (Auburndale, Mass.): $985,312
8. Mercy Medical Center (Des Moines, Iowa): $945,590
9. SSM Health (St. Louis): $944,766
10. Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers (Burlington, N.J.): $937,755
11. St. John's Riverside Hospital (Yonkers, N.Y.): $923,989
12. TCC Family Health (Long Beach, Calif.): $920,019
