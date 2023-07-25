Teladoc reports 10% increase in revenue

Teladoc saw its second-quarter revenue increase to $652.4 million from $592.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, a 10 percent increase.

The virtual care company also reported a net loss of $65.2 million, according to a July 25 press release from Teladoc. Although it experienced a loss, this one was significantly lower than the one impaired in the second quarter of 2022, which totaled $3.1 billion.

BetterHelp, Teladoc's virtual mental health business, reported an 18 percent revenue increase to $292.4 million.

Teladoc's virtual care business for health plans, employers and health systems increased revenues by 5 percent, bringing in $360.1 million.

"This performance is a direct result of introducing and expanding new products and services, investing in a robust innovation pipeline, controlling expenses, and vertically integrating care to capitalize on customer demand for unified virtual and in-person healthcare experiences," Jason Gorevic, CEO of Teladoc, said in the release.