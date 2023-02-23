Teladoc earnings hit $637M for Q4

Naomi Diaz -

Teladoc said fourth-quarter revenue increased by 15 percent year-over-year to $637.71 million, according to the company's fourth quarter earnings released Feb. 22.  

Here are four things to know:

  1. Teladoc reported $3.8 billion in impairment charges during the quarter.

  2. Teladoc's fourth-quarter adjusted earnings was $94.1 million, up from $77 million a year before.

  3. Company revenue was $637.71 million, up from $554 million a year prior.

  4. For the first quarter of 2023, Teladoc projects revenue to be between $610 million to $625 million.

