New Jersey hospital offers virtual urgent care

Saint Peter's Healthcare System, based in New Brunswick, N.J., is now offering patients 18 years and older access to urgent virtual care.

The new offering gives patients access to virtual visits with an advanced practice nurse, according to an Oct. 10 news release from Saint Peter's.

Patients experiencing symptoms such as cold, flu, sore throat and more can participate in virtual visits.

Providers will also be able to send electronic prescriptions to a patient's pharmacy of choice, if medically applicable.