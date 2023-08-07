MUSC taps ChatGPT-powered telehealth partner

Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina is partnering with Andor Health, a virtual care company using ChatGPT, to power its decentralized telehealth network.

MUSC will install the ThinkAndor Virtual Command Center, a platform that provides virtual visits, virtual hospital, virtual patient monitoring, virtual team collaboration and virtual community collaboration. By moving to a decentralized model, MUSC aims to increase access to care and partner with schools, according to an Aug. 7 Andor Health news release.

"As the state's only comprehensive academic health system, MUSC Health's purpose is to preserve and optimize the health of all South Carolinians and we do that by thinking differently and creating new approaches to care delivery," MUSC Health CEO Patrick Cawley, said in the release. "By using telehealth wherever and whenever possible, MUSC Health can continue to expand care access in underserved areas of the state while increasing the physical presence of new specialties customized for communities' needs."