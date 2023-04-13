Mon Health expands cardiac telemedicine services

Morgantown, W.Va.-based Mon Health System has expanded its cardiology telemedicine services to Parksview, W.Va.

The telemedicine visits will be conducted by Mon Health's Heart and Vascular Center office, according to an April 12 press release from Mon Health.

Patients with conditions such as chest pain with exertion, cardiomyopathy, congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease, hypertension, hyperlipidemia and valve disease, along with patients who need preoperative risk assessment, can meet with a clinician via telemedicine.