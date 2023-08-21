Minnesota hospital expands NICU telehealth services

CentraCare-Monticello (Minn.) Birth Center implemented telehealth services to care for infants in serious or critical condition, according to an Aug. 21 report from KNSI Radio.

The services utilize the video feature on an Apple iPad to allow experts from St. Cloud (Minn.) Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit to monitor NICU patients in Monticello, allowing infants to remain closer to home, according to the report.

The ability to observe an infant in critical condition in real-time will allow for a quicker understanding of their current state to determine the next steps, as opposed to relying on describing the situation via telephone.

The software was developed by CentraCare and the health system plans to expand to two additional birth centers every year, according to the report.