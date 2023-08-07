Kentucky health system launches virtual inpatient observation program

Owensboro (Ky.) Health Regional Hospital has implemented MedSitter, a virtual care platform and clinical surveillance system to enhance patient monitoring.

The hospital is adding 10 MedSitter carts with two-way audio-visual interfaces to continuously observe at-risk patients. The implementation will almost double Owensboro's ability to monitor patients, as it currently has 15 in-person observers and one MedSitter cart can observe 10 patients at once.

Constant virtual monitoring decreases the risk of a safety event, as staff can identify early warning signs and intervene when necessary without the need for in-room observers. MedSitter carts work to minimize risks by allowing clinicians to input information about each patient's behavior and potential risk indicators, according to an Aug. 3 news release from Owensboro Health.