Idaho medical center introduces virtual nursing

Portneuf Medical Center, based in Pocatello, Idaho, has partnered with Care.ai to implement virtual nursing, according to an Aug. 8 report from East Idaho News.

The partnership allows patients to receive care and information virtually from nurses on the in-room televisions. Virtual nurses can initiate a video call with willing patients to check in on them, walk them through the admission process, ask about their medical history and provide discharge information.

The medical center has implemented Care.ai's virtual nurses in a small number of rooms, and it will be expanded throughout the medical surgical floors once nurses and patients become more comfortable with the technology, according to the report.