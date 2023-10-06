DEA extends controlled substance prescription via telehealth

The Drug Enforcement Administration extended certain COVID-19 era rules to allow healthcare providers to continue prescribing certain controlled substances via telehealth through the end of 2024, The Hill reported Oct. 6.

Controlled substances covered by the rule include stimulant medicines for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, anxiety medications and medications for opioid use disorder. The extension is designed to give time to patients who have come to rely on telehealth and allow providers to get compliant.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, patients needed at least one in-person visit to receive controlled substances. In February, the DEA proposed rolling back the COVID-19 era flexibility but faced backlash from telehealth groups.

Telehealth groups have continued to push the agency to create a registration pathway for remote prescriptions