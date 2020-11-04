Concerned About Staff Retention During COVID-19? Purposeful Staff Rounding Can Help.

Retaining skilled talent is an important priority for hospitals and health systems looking to provide the highest quality care at all times.

Editor's Note: This article originally posted on CipherHealth's website.

Preventing staff turnover is especially relevant today as healthcare workers are facing immense uncertainty, vulnerability, and grief due to the COVID-19 pandemic. High levels of staff burnout leading to staff turnover can be expensive and may negatively impact care outcomes and patient experiences.

