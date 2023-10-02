CMS to maintain geographic flexibility for telehealth

CMS has proposed maintaining geographic flexibility for telehealth through Dec. 31, 2024, allowing Medicare beneficiaries to be treated virtually by physicians located anywhere in the U.S.

The waiver started as part of the pandemic's public health emergency.

"The COVID-19 PHE clearly demonstrated the value of telehealth services and, more broadly, of digitally enabled medical care combining in-person, virtual, remote monitoring, and other service modalities to deliver care that meets patient needs," James Madara, MD, executive vice president and CEO of the American Medical Association, wrote in a September letter to CMS.

CMS also appears to be moving forward on continuing to cover diabetes prevention via telehealth, the AMA reported Sept. 29. The advocacy group wants CMS to make all its telehealth coverage provisions permanent.