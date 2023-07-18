CMS' proposed fee schedule boosts payments for telehealth

CMS proposed changes to the physician fee schedule that would provide physicians with additional compensation to account for balancing telehealth visits with maintaining their physical offices, Politico reported July 17.

The proposal would increase the payment rates of healthcare providers for the virtual care they offer Medicare patients remotely.

The additional compensation for telehealth services will be determined through a "non-facility" payment rate, which will vary based on the type of service being provided, according to the report.

The proposal also seeks to make the following changes, according to the report: