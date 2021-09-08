Cleveland Clinic, Amwell to offer telehealth 2nd opinion service to Anthem members

The Clinic, a joint virtual health venture between the Cleveland Clinic and Amwell, is teaming up with Anthem to offer the insurer's members access to the Clinic's telehealth second opinion service, the organizations said Sept. 8.

Three details:

1. The Clinic and Anthem's new program will be available to Indianapolis-based Anthem's large national employers, and Anthem said it plans to expand the offering to more employers and programs, according to the Sept. 8 news release.

2. The Clinic's virtual second opinion service offers patients support from 3,500 Cleveland Clinic physicians via online consultations.

3. The Clinic's telehealth services are powered by Boston-based Amwell. Cleveland Clinic and Amwell partnered in 2019 to launch the venture.

"The Clinic's use of best-in-class technology, combined with Cleveland Clinic's depth of expertise across more than 550 advanced subspecialties, allows us to offer our members access to the information they need," Manish Oza, MD, vice president of product development and account management at Anthem, said in the news release. "When a member has access to this program they are able to engage with leading providers and this type of enhanced access to care can only strengthen the health outcomes of those who need it."